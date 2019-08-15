

The federal government is investing $2.1 million in a technology company to design and test a new electric valve system which could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the energy industry.

Calgary Centre MP Kent Hehr made the announcement Thursday at the Calgary offices of Linear Motion Technologies Canada.

“LMT Canada will oversee the design and development of a new electric dump valve actuator, one that could potentially replace the existing thousands of pneumatic valves currently in use across western Canada,” he said.

“This matters because those existing pneumatic devices account for about 20 per cent of all methane emissions in our oil and gas industry.”

The goal is to see greenhouse gas emissions reduced by up to 3.3 million tonnes in five years.

Funding for the project will come from the Clean Growth Program.