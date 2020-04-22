LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a $9 billion funding plan for students left jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re launching the Canadian Emergency Benefit to provide immediate help,” said Trudeau.

The benefit will see eligible post-secondary students receive $1,250 a month from May to August. If you are taking care of someone else or have a disability, that amount increases to $1,750 monthly.

College and university students currently in school, planning to start in September, or who graduated in December 2019 are eligible. As well, working students earning less than $1,000 per month may apply.

“I'm grateful that there is a plan in place where I can not be losing money,” said second-year University of Lethbridge student Matthew Uraski.

“Being a student and going into the summer, you have hopes and expectations of a summer job and getting money for the following year,” added Lethbridge College student Lauren Gray.

Gray is entering the health care program at Lethbridge College after a year of general studies. She was planning to save up working back home in Canmore at a daycare. Due to the pandemic's obliteration of the tourism industry, that plan is on hold.

She's thrilled that the feds have stepped up to help.

“This money is really going to help a lot of us,” said Gray.

Specifically, the federal government is also:

* Creating an additional 76,000 jobs for young people in sectors that need an extra hand right now, or that are on the frontlines of this pandemic which could include contact tracing or helping out on farms;

* Investing $291.6 million to extend scholarships, fellowships, and grants for three or four months to keep research projects and placements going, including for postdoctoral fellowships.

* Broadening eligibility for financial assistance and raising the maximum weekly amount that can be provided to a student in 2020-21 from $210 to $350.

* Launching a new Canada Student Service Grant of between $1,000 and $5,000 for students volunteering in the COVID-19 fight to go towards their fall tuition;

* Providing $75.2 million to specifically increase support for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Nation students.

* Doubling the Canada Student Grants for all eligible full-time students to up to $6,000 and up to $3,600 for part-time students in 2020-21.The Canada Student Grants for Students with Permanent Disabilities and Students with Dependents are also being doubled.

“I’m really glad to see the introducing of this aid package We’ve been advocating for it for the last few weeks,” said University of Lethbridge Student’s Union VP Bailey Hurray.

“Even if you can’t find a job, they're doing what I think is really awesome," added Lethbridge College Student Association President Rayel Green. "They're (also) giving new bursaries for volunteering, so that helps students' resume as well as gives the opportunity for financial income.”

However it wasn't all smiles.

“It would have been best if we could have gotten this a month ago when everything else was coming out," said Green.

Wednesday’s announcement coincides with a majority of schools across the country starting to wrap up the 2019-2020 school year.



