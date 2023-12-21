CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Feels so good': Strathmore man wins $100K on lottery

    Finn Hansen man from Strathmore, Alta., has won $100,000. Finn Hansen man from Strathmore, Alta., has won $100,000.

    A man from Strathmore, Alta., has won $100,000 thanks to a lottery ticket he bought while in Calgary for work

    Finn Hansen purchased his $3 Western Max and Extra ticket from a 7-Eleven on Cityscape Drive N.E.

    He says he was so shocked to see he had won that he ended up checking his ticket three times on the Lotto Spot app to make sure it was true. 

    "I couldn’t believe it," he said in a Thursday news release. "It just feels good."

    Hansen says he is planning to put his windfall into savings.

    He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn on Nov. 7: 6405776.

