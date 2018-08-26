Hundreds of police officers from 35 countries all around the world are convening in the City of Calgary this week for a meeting to discuss the issues facing women in law enforcement.

The 2018 International Association of Women Police conference is being organized by a group of CPS members who have volunteered to dedicate their time and energy to provide a networking opportunity for female officers.

“The conference was started in 1915 and it was built to empower and support women and build up women in police organizations,” said Staff Sergeant Sueanne Ford, co-director of 2018 IAWP.

Ford says she hopes that everyone who attends the event will be able to learn something valuable from their time here.

“I hope they take mentorship, I hope they take some leadership, I hope that they impact change within their organizations, I hope we meet friends that will be lifelong friends and I hope that we can help each other whether in our personal lives or professional.”

Police Chief Roger Chaffin says the Calgary Police Service is playing a particularly important role at this year’s event, both as hosts and as being a member at the discussion table.

He says that there is an 80/20 ratio of men to women in the CPS, but that balance is changing slowly.

“We’ve seen in the last four or five years in our recruit hiring for instance that it’s rare to see a class that isn’t somewhere between 40 and 50 percent of our applicants are female officers which is good but that’s only a first start.”

Chaffin says the real change will be when those new recruits stay with the force and their careers evolve over time.

“Keeping them as valued employees, making sure they are able to aspire properly that they are able to develop and we start to see that evidence in our senior ranks,” he says. “Still we need some female leadership in our senior ranks. That will take some time yet.”

Chaffin also says this week’s conference is expected to address some of the more difficult issues the force has faced in the past.

In 2017, CPS constable Jen Magnus publicly resigned during a meeting of the Calgary Police Commission, citing sexual harassment and bullying in the workplace.

Chaffin said on Sunday that those situations are impossible to ignore.

“I don’t think there is any model of policing that can be successful if they are not willing to listen to difficult conversations, they’re not willing to recognize that there has been harm created in the past and there are people who have been marginalized or hurt or made to feel unsafe in policing. If you can’t embrace that conversation then you will leave people in the shadows.”

Ford says that there is definitely forward motion when it comes to gender equality in law enforcement.

“We are definitely moving forward. There are always challenges, there are always struggles but we are moving forward,” she says. “There has been incredible growth since the time I’ve been on. I think that men and women work better together. I think there is a balance and understanding of strategizing together and communicating together.”

The IAWP conference runs from Sunday to Thursday at the BMO Centre.

