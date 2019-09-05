A man has been arrested but his accomplice remains unaccounted for following an early morning carjacking in Ogden.

Police were called to the intersection of 62 Avenue and 19 Street Southeast shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday and located a person suffering the effects of a pepper spray attack. The pepper spray victim inform police that they had had their vehicle stolen by a man and a woman.

The stolen vehicle was located by police in short time and officers apprehended a man nearby. The female suspect remains on the run.

Anyone having information regarding the carjacking is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234