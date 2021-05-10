Advertisement
Fender bender witnessed by Lethbridge peace officer leads to seizure of suspected methamphetamine
A Sunday fender bender witnessed by a Lethbridge community officer led to criminal charges being filed after police seized weapons and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A fender-bender witnessed by a Lethbridge community peace officer (CPO) Sunday led to multiple charges Monday.
The incident in question took place about 6:20 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 3 and 28 Street when the CPO saw a vehicle rear-end another vehicle.
The CPO pulled over one vehicle, while the other left the scene.
Police units responded and after a brief search, located the second vehicle, abandoned by the driver, in the 2900 block of 2A Avenue South. A suspect was arrested nearby.
Police seized three weapons, including a tactical hatchet, a machete and a knife. They also recovered 28.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash.
Daniel Edward Collier, 43, faces the following the charges:
● Possession for the purpose of trafficking;
● Assault with a weapon;
● Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and
● Mischief
Collier remains in police custody awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.