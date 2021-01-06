CALGARY -- Two people are facing charges after police discovered more than $3,000 worth of drugs as well as stolen property during a bust at a Lethbridge hotel.

Lethbridge police, following a brief investigation into drug trafficking, executed a search warrant at a hotel in the 220 block of Seventh Avenue South on Jan. 5.

A subsequent search of the room found:

14.1 grams of methamphetamine

7.1 grams of fentanyl

More than $3,500 in cash

Electronic devices, believed to be stolen

Two people have been charged in connection with the investigation, police say.

Arnold Joe Hofer, 49, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Kimberlie Rose Eagle Speaker, 32, of no fixed address, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released from custody on a promise to appear in court. Hofer is expected in court on Jan. 7 while Eagle Speaker's hearing will take place on Feb. 25.