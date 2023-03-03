Fentanyl, guns seized on Blood Tribe during unlawful confinement investigation

Fentanyl, weapons and cash seized during the March 2 search of a home on the Blood Tribe First Nation. (Blood Tribe Police Service) Fentanyl, weapons and cash seized during the March 2 search of a home on the Blood Tribe First Nation. (Blood Tribe Police Service)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina