CALGARY -- Yes, Virginia, that cocktail bar is serving eggnog.

A Beltline establishment has fully embraced the holiday season and temporarily changed its name.

Proof cocktail bar is now serving beverages under the 'Miracle on First Street' moniker.

Jeff Jamieson, co-owner of Proof in the 1300 block of First St. S.W., says this is the second year the bar has adopted the Christmas concept and Calgarians can't seem to get enough.

"They're loving it," Jamieson told CTV Wednesday night. "I've got Santa Claus in there right now. Everybody seems to be having a very good time."

The bar has created a festive drink menu and decorated in the spirit of the season ahead of Christmas.

"All of the cocktails are Christmas-themed cocktails. They're Christmas-themed flavoured – eggnog, things of that nature. We still can make classic cocktails in the bar but almost everybody that comes in orders a Christmas-themed drink."

The 'Miracle' pop-up cocktail theme began in New York City in 2014 and has since expanded across the continent and around the globe. Temporary Christmas cocktail bars are currently in place in Switzerland and New Zealand.

Calgary's 'Miracle on First Street' will return as Proof following Christmas Day.