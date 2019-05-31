

Shaun Frenette, CTV News Calgary





The NBA and Stanley Cup finals may have sports fans excited, but it's nothing compared to the feverish pitch that many Calgary soccer fanatics will experience Saturday.

Two English Premier League teams will face off in the UEFA Champions League final, the top title for professional teams in Europe.

Fans of Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur in Calgary will be glued to screens, big and small, watching a live broadcast from Madrid.

Several pubs expect big crowds, including the Ship and Anchor on 17 Avenue Southwest.

"It's going to be insane," says Evan Resnik, the bar's floor manager. "We have already had, literally, hundreds of calls this week, just inquiries about the weekend and people trying to book tables."

The pub does not take reservations, so it will be first-come, first-serve. Resnik expects people to line up outside before the doors open, hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

"We are expecting a monster crowd," he says.

Cineplex is showing the game on big screens at select theatres across Canada, including Scotiabank Theatre Chinook in Calgary. Tickets are free but you must get them in person at the box office.

"It's like a religion"

Some soccer fans have more invested in the game than others.

Steve Bennion is a die-hard Liverpool fan in Calgary. He wears his support on his sleeve – literally.

Bennion has the initials "Y.N.W.A." tattooed on his arm. It stands for You'll Never Walk Alone, a song that has been associated with Liverpool supporters since the early 1960s. Fans sing it at every match.

"It just means so much," he says. "Even on the song contests back home, like Britain's Got Talent, you will get a Liverpudlian, you'll get them going on the show, and they'll sing You'll Never Walk Alone, and at the end of it, they'll start crying. It just means so much to Liverpudlians."

Bennion was born and raised in Liverpool, and lived through some tough economic times there. It may be difficult for Canadians to understand how much the team means to the community, especially during those years, he says. When the team did well, spirits lifted.

Liverpool FC won the European championship in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984 and 2005.

"Even though the city wasn't doing good as a city, we had the best football team in the world," says Bennion. "So even though everyone was depressed, no money, we still had a football team to be proud of. And it put Liverpool on the map. The Beatles did as well, obviously."

"It's like a religion. People look toward the weekend, going to the match, and meeting their mates and you know that you're going to get quality football," he says.

One of Bennion's most memorable moments was when he met club legend Steven Gerrard in 2012. Gerrard, a former captain of the English national team, played the majority of his career with Liverpool FC.

Gerrard walked into a pub near Liverpool where Bennion was visiting friends.

"Steven Gerrard lives down the road. We just happened to be there and he walked in and I was, like, 'No way!'" says Bennion.

A selfie with Gerrard now adorns Bennion's Facebook page.

Bennion, who runs Kestral Mechanical, a plumbing, heating and gas-fitting company in Calgary, moved to Alberta as a young adult, and quickly found like-minded Liverpool fans.

"We have a recognized Liverpool supporters club in Calgary," he says. "It's actually a sanctioned supporters club through Liverpool FC."

Bennion says he wishes he could go to Madrid to see the game in person, but with tickets being resold on the street there for up to $9,000 CAD, the cost is keeping him home.

He plans to watch the Champions League Final at Limerick's pub in Calgary with fellow Liverpool supporters.

"I'm losing sleep"

Mark Sollis, a dedicated Tottenham fan in Calgary, says, win or lose, the game will forever be a part of him.

"It is without question the greatest thing, one of the greatest things in my entire life," he says. "I have to be honest here. The birth of my son, graduating from college and Tottenham in the Champions League final, especially if they win it tomorrow, this will go up there with that kind of grouping."

Tottenham Hotspur, based in North London, is in the Champions League final for the first time.

Sollis grew up in West London, and became a Tottenham supporter in 1980.

"They had a player named Glenn Hoddle and Glenn Hoddle was a magician. And I just fell in love with him and fell in love with Spurs," says Sollis. "It has been 39 years, and I am all in. I love Tottenham."

Sollis is a former University of Calgary associate vice-president for alumni, who now has his own consulting company in Calgary. He has an "executive membership seat" – a season ticket – for Tottenham, and goes to home games when he travels back to the UK for work.

He entered the draw for Tottenham club members for a chance to buy a $900 ticket to the final in Spain, but wasn't picked.

"I would've gone for sure. I had to make the tough choice to decide whether to go to Madrid without a ticket or just enjoy it with a number of my football friends here in Calgary, which I have chosen to do," he says.

Sollis says his excitement level is not diminished.

"My kit is laid out already. My Tottenham flag is out in my house. I'm ready for tomorrow in every way, shape and form," he says. "I'm losing sleep."

Sollis will watch the match at Calgary's Shark Club with about 30 friends.

Like Bennion, he says it's difficult to describe to North Americans what English football means to fans.

"I'm a sports fan," he says. "I love my Winnipeg Jets. I love my Dallas Cowboys. And I just haven't seen anything on the same scale as what football does."

The closest thing Sollis has seen in Canada is the feverish pitch on display in Toronto and across the country, as basketball fans get behind the Raptors in the NBA Finals.

"It is tribal. You get behind your team and they become part of your identity," says Sollis.

He plans to get a tattoo of the Tottenham "cockerel" logo on his shoulder blade.

"I thought, if I was ever going to do it, this would be the year to do it," he says.

And Bennion hopes to get one more tattoo if his team wins.

"I also have the five stars which represent five Champions League trophies that we've won so far, and hopefully tomorrow I will be booking my next one."