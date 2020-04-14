CALGARY -- There has been a consistent flow of trucking traffic in the City of Calgary after officials installed the state of emergency last month, a new report shows.

Officials released the latest data on vehicle traffic from its Transportation Data Collection Program Tuesday and found a number of interesting trends.

While many would understand that social distancing protocol would vastly reduce the amount of vehicles on the road, the city says large trucks, such as those hauling essential items, are still driving their regular routes.

In some cases, that trucking traffic has even increased.

(Supplied/City of Calgary)

"The consistent flow of trucking traffic along Calgary’s road network further emphasizes the importance of supply chains to Calgary’s essential businesses and Calgarians as a whole," the city says in a release.

Officials say the traffic on a number of the city's busiest routes have also dropped off dramatically.

For example, Deerfoot Trail has seen 49 per cent less vehicles, Glenmore Trail has seen 54 per cent fewer vehicles while Crowchild Trail has seen a 61 per cent drop in traffic on the stretch west of Sarcee Trail.

A full report on transportation data is available on the city's website.