'Fiddler on the Roof' featured in 2023 Broadway Across Canada season

Broadway Across Canada's new season includes a new production of a legendary hit, the musical adaptation of the movie that made Julia Roberts a superstar, a Disney musical featuring a wisecracking genie and finally a jukebox musical that features the music of one of the greatest R&B groups of all time.

Fiddler on the Roof opens Broadway Across Canada's 2023 season January 10. Directed by Tony-winning Bartlett Sher, it's a new production of the masterpiece that produced songs such as "If I Were a Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "Sunrise, Sunset."

That's followed in April by Pretty Woman: The Musical, adapted from the romantic comedy that starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Directed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy-winning Canadian superstar Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

Disney's Aladdin opens next July 17, 2023. The musical features songs from the hit Disney film, and new music from Tony and Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tony Award-winner Tim Rice.

The season closes with Ain't Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations, which runs Sept. 26-Oct 1, 2023, and tells the story of the Temptations' journey from the streets of Detroit to being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame.

Season ticket tickets go on sale today for existing subscribers and on July 5 at 10 a.m. for the general public at BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca or 1-866-532-7469.