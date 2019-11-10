

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV News Calgary





The Field of Crosses alongside Memorial Drive was lit up Sunday night by more than 3,000 candles in honour of the sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers.

"There's five acres of crosses here. And each one of them was a real human being who got on a train, probably at the Palliser station in downtown Calgary, went to war, and didn't get to come home," said Thomas Leppard, executive director of the Field of Crosses Society.

"So we think of this as their homecoming. This is the moment when we say to them, 'Thank you for what you've done.'"

Volunteers and students from St. Mary's University spent the day placing candles at each memorial.

They remained lit throughout the evening before the evening.

The final sunrise ceremony will be held at the Field of Crosses Monday morning, followed by full ceremonies throughout the city.

CTVNewsCalgary.ca will have live coverage of the city's largest Remembrance Day Service at The Military Museums at 10:25 a.m.