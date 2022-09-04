Fiesta Filipino plans big closing day in Olympic Plaza

Fiesta Filipino is gearing up for a big final day Sunday.

There are more than a dozen food vendors and food trucks serving up delicious, traditional Filipino food.

Festival attendees also get the chance to enjoy a wide roster of musical artists from Calgary and even a few from the Philippines.

Fiesta Filipino, Sept.3, 2022

Organisers say the event allows Calgarians to immerse themselves in Filipino culture.

"This weekend, we are part of Alberta Culture Days," said communications director Michael Juarez, "but we are doing Fiesta Filipino 2022 Level Up.

"We are a full family-friendly, pet-friendly event with tons of food vendors, food trucks, and exhibitors, live entertainment from local performers and this year is the first year we've brought in an international band from the Philippines."

The festival kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday at Olympic Plaza, he added.

"Sunday we've got more guests coming from the Philippines with local performers as well."

Fiesta Filipino, Sept.3, 2022

Among those guests are the band Aegis, Marco Gumabao and Xian Lim.

Sunday will also feature a fashion show tapestry from Renee Salud, "the fashion ambassador of the Philippines."

It all marks a return to in-person events that Juarez said gives the 2022 event even greater resonance.

"We figured that it's not just us that we have to help, but the whole community," he said, "so we figured we'd level up – not just the community, but the whole city as well."