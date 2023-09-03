Fiesta Filipino shares culture, food at Olympic Plaza

Calgary's Filipino community is sharing its culture and traditions this weekend.

The Fiesta Filipino event at Olympic Plaza features vibrant dance performances, traditional outfits and authentic cuisines.

Local chefs kept busy throughout the day, preparing a collection of Filipino favourites including grilled pork and grilled chicken skewers, along with the always-popular red hot dogs.

It's the ninth annual celebration highlighting several small businesses and embracing multi-culturalism.

"We're proud of sharing our food culture and our food and our way of life to all the people, especially in Calgary," said one participant.

"You can see the Chinese influence and western cuisine in it," said another.

Fiesta Filipino continues Sunday at Olympic Plaza and Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is free.