CALGARY -- Brooks RCMP say a fight between family members led to one man being stabbed and another being charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Officers were called to a Circle K store in Brooks on Tuesday, about 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary, for reports of a man walking nearby with no shirt on and a stab wound to his chest.

Further investigation revealed the man had been at a nearby home when he allegedly got into a fight with his brother-in-law.

The fight allegedly saw one man suffer a head injury and the other a stab wound.

Both men were taken to hospital then later released.

Charles Pantherbone, 30, of Brooks, is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with release conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court next Feb. 12.

Police said alcohol was a factor.