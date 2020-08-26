CALGARY -- Police have released more information related to a Monday afternoon shooting near the Central Public Library.

Two officers were in a parking lot nearby when they heard shots fired. Police say there was a fight between three men near an apartment building in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue S.E. just before 2 p.m.

Two of the men fled in a black Hyundai Sonota and a third man shot at them then fled in a separate vehicle.

"The black Hyundai Sonata was found abandoned nearby a short time later. The vehicle of the shooter has not yet been located," police said in a release.

Blood was found at the scene, but it was later determined not to be related to the shooting. No victims were found and no injuries have been reported.

The man suspected of shooting at the Sonata is described as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks or braided hair. He was wearing an army green jacket, white T-shirt and red sneakers.

"This was a brazen, targeted act that could have resulted in tragedy," says Staff Sgt. Theresa Garagan.

Anyone with cellphone or dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.