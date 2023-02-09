Filip Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT -

Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to lift the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.

Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg.

Zadina passed to Oskar Sundqvist, got the puck right back and snapped it into the open right side of the net past goaltender Dan Vladar for his first goal of the season.

Flames forward Blake Coleman scored the first goal of the game at 18:54 of the second period when he deflected Noah Hanifin’s shot from the left point.

Coleman extended his goal streak to three games. He has six points in that span.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin tied the game at 19:46 of the second when he scored on the power play, his team-leading 16th goal.

It was the first goal scored by the Red Wings against the Flames since Feb. 23, 2020, as the last two meetings were Calgary shutouts. In that 2020 game, Larkin scored twice in a 4-2 loss.

Larkin has seven goals and four assists in 13 career games against Calgary.

Detroit goaltender Ville Husso had 35 saves and hasn't lost in four career games against the Flames.

Vladar finished with 17 saves.

NOTES: Red Wings D Robert Hagg played for the first time since Dec. 8. … Flames D Rasmus Andersson missed his first game of the season after being hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Detroit on Wednesday evening.

UP NEXT

Flames: Play at Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

Red Wings: Host Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.