CALGARY -- RCMP are attempting to identify two males in connection with a Sunday night robbery at a High River Filipino restaurant where a staff member and a customer were threatened with machetes.

According to RCMP, two masked males entered Marquis's Rock-A-Doodles Chicken in the 400 block of Centre St. S.E. shortly after 8 p.m. armed with machetes.

The suspects held an employee and customer at machete-point while they removed cash from the video lottery terminals (VLTs). The machete-wielding males forced the staff member to show them where the restaurant's safe was located. The suspects removed the safe from the premises and drove off in a truck.

RCMP officials say no one was injured during the robbery.

The two suspects are both described as being average height and both were dressed in black at the time of the robbery.

One of the males, who is described as lanky, concealed his face with a balaclava and sunglasses while his accomplice, who is considered stockier than his fellow suspect but not fat, was wearing a Halloween mask.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver, newer-model Chevrolet or GMC truck, possibly a crew or extended cab. The truck has a white decal at the top centre of the back window that may have been from the Okotoks/GMC dealership.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.