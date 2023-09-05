Final arguments heard in Law Society case against Alberta's former justice minister

The Law Society of Alberta has heard final arguments into allegations a former Alberta cabinet minister broke the profession's code of conduct.

The lengthy hearings began in January and the three complaints against Tyler Shandro date back to his time as provincial health minister early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shandro, who was later moved to the justice portfolio, was defeated in the May provincial election.

The allegations involve an interaction with a longtime friend and party colleague who posted on social media about Shandro and two family doctors in central Alberta the former minister contacted about their concerns.

Shandro's lawyer says the allegations had nothing to do with his position as a lawyer and were politically motivated, but the Law Society's counsel says he showed a pattern of trying to quell legitimate public debate.

A decision on potential sanctions is to be made at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 5, 2023.