Final bow: Long-time Alberta Ballet dancers announce retirements

A husband and wife who met and fell in love while dancing for Alberta Ballet have announced they're retiring together at the end of this season.

Kelley and Reilley McKinlay have had hundreds of roles and performed in thousands of shows.

Originally from Seattle, Reilley McKinlay (nee Bell) joined Alberta Ballet in 2008. The company said she quickly rose through the ranks to become a first soloist.

"Her exquisite lines and breathtaking lyricism made her a unique dancer within the roster, able to tackle roles that demand perfect control and outstanding flexibility. A strong dramatic artist, she excelled in both narrative roles and in abstract ballets," said a Tuesday news release.

Kelley McKinlay joined Alberta Ballet in 2002 at the age of 17 and was immediately cast in principal roles. The company says he has continued to be a leading dancer for the past 20 years.

Kelley’s final performance with Alberta Ballet will be in Cinderella, concluding his 20-year career, while Reilley will take final bows during the world premiere of Phi, Jean Grand-Maitre’s ballet inspired by the music of David Bowie.

Kelley and Reilley met and got married while working together as Alberta Ballet dancers and have two children together.

Reilley has accepted a new role with Alberta Ballet as artistic coordinator, while Kelley said taking time away from ballet during the COVID-19 pandemic made him realize that due to the demands of his career, he wasn’t able to spend the amount of time with his family that he wanted.

They both plan to remain part of the arts community as Kelley begins to explore his next steps.

“My favorite moments on stage and in the studio have been dancing with Kelley," Reilley said. "There is nothing like dancing with someone you trust so completely."

“We feel very loved and supported by all of our patrons. Alberta Ballet has always had a family atmosphere and feeling."

Kelley said he has many highlights from his time with Alberta Ballet.

“They range from all the places I have travelled across the world for dance to more memorable performances than I can even count."

"The biggest highlight is probably all the friendships I made during my time. This company has always been a family, and those people that touched my life over the past 20 years have formed me into the person I am today."

This season also marks Grand-Maitre’s retirement after directing the company for 20 years.

He will stay on as artist-in-residence for the 2022/23 season.