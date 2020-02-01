CALGARY -- Saturday was the final day for the Ribtor Warehouse, a hardware store that's done business in the city for the past 60 years.

Earlier this year, the owner of the store, Joel Lipkind, announced he would be retiring and would be closing down.

The location sold hardware, sporting goods and surplus items. It specialized in hard-to-find items and unique parts as well.

The company also helped supply props for a long list of movies shot in and around Calgary including Cool Runnings, Legends of the Fall, Superman I through III, Unforgiven and the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movie series.