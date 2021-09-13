Final day of federal election advance voting, tight races expected in 2 Calgary ridings

CALGARY -

Monday is the final day for eligible voters to cast their ballots before the advance polling stations close.

The stations will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Proof of vaccination is not required to vote but wearing a mask is.

This election has the reigning Liberals vying for a few seats that are in play in Alberta's two largest cities and voter turnout could be a significant factor.

Elections Canada says the first day of advance polls saw around 1.3 million Canadians cast their ballots, an increase from the 1.2 million who voted early on the first day in 2019.

The Liberals did not win any seats in Alberta in 2019 election. The Edmonton-Strathcona riding went to the NDP while the remainder of the province's 34 seats were secured by the Conservatives.

According to Nanos research, the polling company used by CTV News, the races in Calgary-Centre and Calgary-Skyview are still too close to call, which will likely lead to a campaign push for this final week of the federal election.

Information regarding advance polls including the address of the assigned station is marked on the back of the voter information card mailed to eligible voters.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday.

For more information on where to vote, visit Elections Canada.