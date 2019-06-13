

CTV News Calgary





Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games cost the three levels of government over $17M, according to a report that will go before council next week.

The report from the city’s administration shows that the city spent about $7 million dollars on the bid and that the federal government’s contribution was $4.4 million and $6.2 million came from the province.

City council officially quashed Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid last November after 56.4 percent of Calgarians voted against hosting the games.

$30 million was committed for the bid process for sports work and planning and at the time, Mayor Nenshi said he would advocate for the remaining funds to be used for that purpose.

To view the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Bid Project -Final Report, click HERE or scroll the document below.