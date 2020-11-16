LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The quest to find Marshal Iwaasa continues a year after the southern Alberta man went missing. Over the past 12 months there have been searches and thousands of posters have been put up across Canada, but the family is no closer to learning where Iwaasa is, or why he disappeared.

On November 17, 2019 Marshal walked out of his mother’s home in Lethbridge, and vanished without a trace.

“It’s unbelievable that it has been a year,” said Iwaasa’s mother Tammy Johnson.

She added, “We still don’t have any answers, and I think that’s so hard.”

Missing

It’s believed Iwaasa was at his storage unit in north Lethbridge around 8:30 a.m. on November 18, 2019.

Then, on November 23, his truck was found abandoned and burned in a remote area north of Pemberton, British Columbia.

The family said it was an area that Iwaasa was not familiar with, and had not planned on visiting. Extensive searches were conducted in the area during the past year. Some of his possessions were found scattered near the truck, but there was no evidence to prove Iwaasa had been there.

A fire investigator hired by the family determined the extensive fire damage to the truck was caused by arson. RCMP also brought in a fire investigator to examine the wreckage, however police have not yet released the findings of that inspection.

Considered suspicious

The Lethbridge Police Service said while Iwaasa’s disappearance is considered suspicious, there is no compelling information to suggest foul play, or that the matter is criminal in nature. Iwaasa was 26-years old at the time of his disappearance. He would have turned 27 in January.

“I would have never in my wildest dreams imagined we’d be here a year later and still no real concrete answers,” said Paige Fogen, Iwaasa’s sister.

Fogen said the family is still coming to terms with the reality that everything that has been uncovered so far, only leads to more questions.

“It has been a year of constant worrying, and not knowing,” said Fogen.

“It feels defeating,” added Johnson. “That’s the hardest part of all of this, is not knowing.”

The Iwaasas said it’s not for a lack of trying to find answers. Both RCMP and the Lethbridge Police Service have been involved with the investigation, and the family has received support from groups and individuals across Canada.

Almost 13,000 people are members of a Facebook group called Find Marshal Iwaasa.

The site is dedicated to sharing information and spreading awareness in an effort to help solve the mystery.

Fogen said she hopes that people will continue to support the family, and push for answers.

“Because for us, we won’t stop looking, and we will continue to push. But it’s so challenging to continue to push,” said Fogen.

“A year is a long time to be missing a loved one, and not have answers.”

Johnson said she is grateful for the support the family has received, both in Lethbridge and from people across Canada.

“No one can fix this right now. The only thing that can fix this is finding Marshal,” said Johnson. She added, until that happens, it's comforting to know that people remember him, are aware of the case, and are seeking answers.

“Everyone just wants to help, and that helps us to stay strong.”

Johnson said the family has to stay strong and hold onto hope. “Because that’s all I have, that’s all we have.”

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Marshal Iwaasa or information as to his missing persons investigation are asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444, Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6634 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/www.solvecrime.ca