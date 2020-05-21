CALGARY -- An auditor appointed by the province to conduct an external review of the Calgary Board of Education will disclose its findings Thursday.

The release of the report, which was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, comes as the CBE trustees vote on a budget for the 2020-21 year. The CBE says it's facing a $62 million shortfall.

The review was launched by the education minister in 2019 after she called out the CBE over what she claimed was a gross mismanagement of finances.

At the time, Adrianna LaGrange said the CBE has an operating budget of $1.2 billion and should be able to operate within its means while providing world class learning for its 130,000 students.

The CBE handed out more than 300 pink slips to teachers in November in response to a $32 million shortfall in the provincial budget released in October. Those slips were rescinded several weeks later.

LaGrange claims the CBE used the dismissed than reemployed teachers as political pawns.

The education minister is not alone in her criticism of CBE brass over the years.

Board Trustee Lisa Davis resigned in January of this year over what she called an "inability to fulfill her duties" citing restrictions from the board.

Decades ago, in 1999, Learning Minister Lyle Oberg fired the entire CBE board for mismanagement of finances. Oberg told CTV News in December that this current UCP government could take the same option.

The UCP has been criticized for initiating the $100,000 CBE audit as the school board was audited in 2018 under the NDP government. The 2018 audit found that the CBE mislabelled $9.1 million dollars of administrative costs for educational costs.

The CBE board must submit a balanced budget to the province by the end of the month.

LaGrange is scheduled to comment on the findings of the CBE audit Thursday morning.