Fink, Beyer scoop up individual awards at Centennial Cup

If Aiden Fink's parents have a trophy room where they keep the Brooks Bandits forward's awards, they're going to have to add another shelf.

Early Thursday, Fink was named the Canadian Junior Hockey League's Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season.

Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Fink was named the most valuable player, top forward and top scorer of the Centennial Cup.

All of that came on top of the announcement, last Friday, that Fink has been named the CJHL's top forward.

On top of Fink's grand slam, teammate Ethan Beyer was named the tournament's top defenceman.

Beyer led all defencemen with three goals and five assists in four games, while Fink scored five and added six assists in four games.

Congratulations to Aiden Fink and Ethan Beyer!



Fink was named the 2023 #CentennialCup MVP, Top Forward and Top Scorer, while Beyer was named the tournament's Top Defenceman!



Details: https://t.co/b9XC4aOYIL#BrooksBandits pic.twitter.com/sDKBYfehqB — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) May 18, 2023

Fink is currently committed to attending Penn State in the fall, while Beyer is heading for Arizona State.

Fink is the highest-rated CJHL player, ranked 63rd overall among North American players, in the NHL Central Scouting rankings.

"It's obviously great to be recognized by everyone here, but I just want to thank all my coaches for pushing me," Fink said in an online interview with Bandits TV. "Same with my teammates, they push me every day to be better and I just want to thank them. It's great to be recognized."

The Bandits are in Portage la Prairie, waiting to learn the identity of their opponent in the national semi-final. It will be played Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Calgary time.