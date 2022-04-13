Fire advisory lifted in Cochrane thanks to cold weather and snow

There's a silver lining to the recent spate of cold weather and snow that arrived in the Calgary area – a fire advisory has been lifted by the Town of Cochrane.

The advisory was put in place April 7, one day before crews were called to battle a fast-moving grass fire between Benchlands Drive and the community of Gleneagles.

More information on fire bans can be found on the town's website or the province's website.

Wildfire season in Alberta runs from March 1 to Oct. 31.

Last wildfire season, there were 1,308 reported blazes, with 62 per cent being caused by humans. Five per cent remain under investigation, while the remaining 33 per cent were caused by lightning, Alberta Wildfire says.

The five-year average for reported wildfires in Alberta is 1,123, according to data from Alberta Wildfire.

Top human causes of fires in 2021 were recreation, residents, incendiary, power line industry, and agriculture industry.

The province laid 32 arson charges and issued 90 written warnings and 33 violation tickets related to wildland fires.

The wildfire hazard is highest in the spring, the province says, when fuels like trees or grass can be bone-dry and flammable once snow has melted. Nearly all wildfires in the spring are human-caused.

A total of 52,955 hectares were burned in Alberta's Forest Protection Area in 2021, well below the five-year average. In 2020, nearly 3,300 hectares were burned, while 2019 saw 883,411 hectares were lost to wildfires in the Forest Protection Area — the highest amount since 2016.

Wildfires can be reported by calling 310-FIRE (310-3473) toll-free, from anywhere in the province.