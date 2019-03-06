Several people were evacuated from a four-plex in the city’s southwest on Tuesday evening after fire broke out in the kitchen of one of the units.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the 5000 block of 45 Street S.W. at about 10:50 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Crews say smoke was coming from the structure when they arrived and they worked quickly to get the fire under control.

One person from the suite where the fire originated was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been released.

Six other people who lived in the building were also forced from their homes.

Fire crews remained at the scene overnight to ventilate the building and monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.