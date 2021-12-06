Fire at Ginger Beef Bistro House considered suspicious: CFD

The Calgary Fire Department says a fire at a restaurant on Macleod Trail on Monday is under investigation.

The fire at Ginger Beef Bistro House in the 9600 block of Macleod Trail broke out at around 6:30 a.m.

The CFD said flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the rear of the building.

Firefighters were unable to enter the structure due to the intensity of the flames and the risk of the building collapsing.

Aerial streams were used to douse the fire, which appears to have started on the outside, making its way into the roof structure and then quickly spreading to the interior of the building.

"Because the fire started apparently from the outside and appeared to move in, the fire would be considered suspicious," said Bat. Chief Keith Stahl. "We will be involving our investigators right away."

Crews respond to a fire on Macleod Trail on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

The fire gutted the building and the roof collapsed during firefighting efforts.

By 7 a.m., the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported.

One neighbouring building may have suffered minor smoke damage, Stahl said.

The fire caused the temporary closure of southbound lanes of Macleod Trail between 90 Avenue and 94 Avenue.

Anyone who has photos or videos of the fire, especially prior to the arrival of fire crews, is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

-With files from Austin Lee