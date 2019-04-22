CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Fire at home in city’s southeast under investigation
A fire at a home in the Ogden area is under investigation.
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 7:19AM MDT
A home in the Ogden area was damaged in a fire early Monday morning and the cause of the blaze is now under investigation.
Emergency crews were called to a fire on the porch of a home in the 6000 block of 18A Street S.E. at about 5:30 a.m.
Two people who lived in the home were able to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.