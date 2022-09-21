Fire at multi-unit residence in the Beltline brings big response

Reports of a blaze in progress brought firefighters to what they say from the street could be mistaken for a single old, large home on Tuesday night.

But inside the structure at 728 14 Ave. S.W., the Calgary Fire Department says, is a three-storey, 20-unit boarding-style house.

Firefighters pulled up shortly before 9 p.m., and found residents evacuating, alarms ringing and signs of smoke.

A fire was discovered in the rear of the building.

It was brought under control quickly and there were no injuries, though there was a large response to the call by firefighters and other first responders.

Later Tuesday night, CFD said residents of all but one unit were being allowed back inside.

The resident of the unit where the fire originated would spend the night at a friend's, CFD said.