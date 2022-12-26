Fire at southeast Calgary fourplex sends one person to hospital, displaces others

Firefighters attend a fourplex in southeast Calgary for a basement fire on Christmas. One resident was rescued and taken to hospital. Firefighters attend a fourplex in southeast Calgary for a basement fire on Christmas. One resident was rescued and taken to hospital.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina