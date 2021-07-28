CALGARY -- Rocky View County issued a fire ban Wednesday.

The ban is effective immediately, and will last as long as conditions demand.

During a fire ban, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended. All burning is banned as well, with the following exceptions:

Indoor household fireplaces

Camp stoves (properly attended)

Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas)

Wood pellet grills

Propane/natural gas fire pit

Oil well flaring (registration required -- call 403-264-1022)

For information on fire bans and advisories in other areas of the province, visit AlbertaFireBans.ca.