Fire ban issued by Rocky View County
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 4:59PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 5:00PM MDT
Rocky View county issued a fire ban Wednesday, due to dry, hot conditions
CALGARY -- Rocky View County issued a fire ban Wednesday.
The ban is effective immediately, and will last as long as conditions demand.
During a fire ban, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended. All burning is banned as well, with the following exceptions:
- Indoor household fireplaces
- Camp stoves (properly attended)
- Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas)
- Wood pellet grills
- Propane/natural gas fire pit
- Oil well flaring (registration required -- call 403-264-1022)
For information on fire bans and advisories in other areas of the province, visit AlbertaFireBans.ca.