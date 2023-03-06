Fire breaks out at Castleridge home following weapon complaint
One woman is in hospital with smoke inhalation injuries after a fire broke out at a northeast Calgary home early Monday morning.
Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a residence on Castleridge Way N.E. at around 3:30 a.m., a short time after police were notified of a weapons complaint at the home.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the single-storey home when firefighters arrived and two male residents of the home were waiting outside.
A woman was found in a stairwell inside the home and extracted by firefighters. She was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment.
"Thankfully they had a working smoke detector that activated when the fire and the smoke built up. That alerted the people that were upstairs in the house, which consequently called 911," said CFD District Chief Ian Crosby. ""Had they not been woken up by that, it may have been a different outcome for the occupants of the house."
Fire crews were able to bring the flames under control quickly and efficiently, but all three occupants have been displaced from their home.
"There is some pretty heavy smoke damage to the house and some structural damage," said Crosby. "We're gonna be here for a while going through the investigation."
CTV News has confirmed the home is known to police and the CFD battalion chief confirms officers were called to the scene for a reported weapons offence before the fire broke out.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cool with flurries for Calgary's first full week of March
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate realtor commissions.
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun.
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Iran leader: Those who poisoned schoolgirls deserve death
Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an 'unforgivable crime.'
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
On-board camera shows close call between U.K. train and man crossing rail tracks
A man who ignored a red warning light at a rail crossing in the U.K. was inches from being hit by a high-speed train, on-board camera footage shows.
Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament
Marta Kostyuk won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final on Sunday, then dedicated the victory to her home country of Ukraine.
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
Airlines vital to life in the North facing headwinds from worker shortages
Airlines that operate in the North -- where many residents rely on flights for transportation and goods -- say disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Canada-wide pilot shortage and new fatigue regulations are creating headwinds.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool spell drags on all week
We'll see some slightly milder air move into the Edmonton region Tuesday and again toward the end of the week.
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
Vancouver
-
Grocery prices set to rise further as B.C. foodbanks work to meet record-breaking demand
Grocery prices in B.C. and beyond will likely rise further in the coming year, according to a new report.
-
Canadian women finish satisfying sixth at Canada Sevens, men tie for 15th
The final game didn't end the way they wanted, but the Canadian women's rugby team still managed its best result of the season Sunday at the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament.
-
4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
Atlantic
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games
It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.
-
N.S. woman goes viral for Maud Lewis-inspired crocheted sweater
A Nova Scotia woman who found her passion for crocheting during the pandemic recently went viral for one of her creations.
Vancouver Island
-
10-year-old B.C. girl may be world's youngest certified axe-throwing judge
Axe-throwing isn't typically thought of as a kids' sport, but Maddy Mathe isn't a typical kid.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for performing treatments 'outside her scope of practice'
A Nanaimo nurse has been suspended 10 days for practising outside her scope.
-
B.C. man who coached investor to lie did not obstruct justice, appeal court rules
B.C.'s highest court has overturned a ruling by the province's securities regulator, concluding that a man who advised a client to lie to investigators had not obstructed justice by doing so.
Toronto
-
Driver arrested after Tesla crashes and bursts into flames in downtown Toronto
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after the Tesla she was driving through downtown Toronto crashed and went up in flames late Sunday night.
-
You could face a $200 fine as snow removal gets underway in Toronto
Toronto officials are making a last-minute plea for drivers to move their vehicles in order for crews to remove the piles of snow blocking traffic and infrastructure.
-
Toronto cycle track construction begins on College Street Monday
Construction is underway to bring dedicated bike lanes to one of downtown Toronto’s busiest streets for cyclists.
Montreal
-
Teen files complaint against Hockey Quebec over alleged racist taunts
A minor hockey league player who says he was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs is filing a complaint against Hockey Quebec.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante mourns the loss of her father
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is mourning the loss of her father, who died at an undisclosed age. In a message posted on her Instagram account, Plante said Gaetan Plante died suddenly in his sleep. He had been suffering from poor health for the past year.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating two early morning fires
The Montreal police department (SPVM) arson squad is investigating two fires that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. One was at a commercial establishment in Kirkland and the other was a residence in Pierrefonds.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa man, woman charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa man and woman have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger
Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital, but with more than 300 cm of snow so far this winter, residents clearing their own driveways are running out of places to put it.
-
Mayor Sutcliffe to begin work on promised line-by-line audit this week
City council just passed its 2023 budget last week, but work is set to begin on a major mayoral campaign promise ahead of the 2024 budget.
Kitchener
-
Wheel comes off, hits commercial vehicle on Hwy. 403: Brant County OPP
A commercial vehicle ended up in the Highway 403 centre median after a loose wheel flew off another vehicle and hit it.
-
'Feels like forever ago and feels like yesterday': 3 years since first reported COVID-19 case in Waterloo region
It’s been three years since Region of Waterloo Public Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the area.
-
Youths arrested after demanding victim 'take off their clothing' at knifepoint: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested two youths they say demanded someone take off their clothes at knifepoint.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.
-
'We had to fight for him': Métis Nation-Saskatchewan launches guidebook to help patients diagnosed with cancer
In January of 2015 Teri Thrun’s son, Erik Revoy was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away nine months later.
-
Saskatoon considers extending program to improve wait times for taxi service
The City of Saskatoon is considering extending a pilot program that issued a batch of new taxi licenses to help ease the burden during peak times.
Northern Ontario
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Kirkland Lake 19-year-old charged with sexually assaulting youth
A 19-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with a sex-related crime against someone who is under the age of 16, police say.
-
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, died Sunday at the age of 71. No cause of death was given.
Winnipeg
-
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': Main Street hit with massive blaze Saturday
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
-
'I'd never seen one in the wild before': Man has up close encounter with a lynx in Manitoba
A Winnipeg man can now cross spotting a Lynx in the wild off his bucket list after a close encounter with the notoriously reclusive feline in Grand Beach, Man. last month.
-
'A soupy mess': Warmer weather closes stretch of river skating trail
Warmer conditions are closing part of The Forks' river skating trail prompting a warning from safety officials about going on unsupervised ice.
Regina
-
Regina police lay charges in multiple break-ins over the weekend
Almost 20 charges were laid in two, unrelated break-ins in Regina over the weekend.
-
'A second life': Here's how a Sask. researcher is working to create building material out of face masks
For one University of Regina researcher, giving a face masks a second use is part of a larger effort to cut down on waste and create products through recycling.
-
Sask. NDP say 'now is not the time' for planned salary increase for MLAs amid rising prices
As consumers feel the pressure as prices continue to rise, Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck said she's been hearing concerns while knocking on doors.