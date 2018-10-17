**Correction:The original version of the story indicated the building was a fourplex. The building houses sixteen units**

Members of the Calgary Fire Department extinguished a blaze at a residential building in Highland Park and Centre Street North has reopened to traffic.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, confirms crews were called to a multi-unit building in the 3700 block of Centre Street North shortly after 5:00 p.m. following multipl calls to 911 indicating visible smoke and flames. Roughly 10 minutes after arriving on scene, firefighters had the fire under control.

An adult male was transported to hospital with significant burns but his injuries are considered non-life threatening. No other residents or pets were found during a search of the other units of the building as all other occupants had safely escaped the complex.

A lower unit sustained significant fire and smoke damage. The suite directly above was damaged by smoke.

Police closed a section of Centre St N near 36 Avenue to traffic for nearly an hour but the road has reopened. The cause of the fire has not been determined.