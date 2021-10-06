Fire breaks out at Forest Lawn home

A Calgary Fire Department engine in the 2200 block of 39th Street S.E. Wednesday morning during a house fire response. A Calgary Fire Department engine in the 2200 block of 39th Street S.E. Wednesday morning during a house fire response.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon