Members of the Calgary Fire Department have extinguished a blaze at a home in Highland Park and a section of Centre Street North has reopened to traffic.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, confirms crews were called to a multi-unit building in the 3700 block of Centre Street North shortly after 5:00 p.m. following multipl calls to 911 indicating visible smoke and flames. Roughly 10 minutes after arriving on scene, firefighters had the fire under control.

An adult male was transported to hospital with significant burns but his injuries are considered non-life threatening. No other occupants were found during a search of the four units of the building.

Police closed a section of Centre St N near 36 Avenue to traffic for nearly an hour but the road has reopened. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

