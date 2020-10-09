LETHBRIDGE -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment building in Lethbridge.

Firefighters arrived and encountered flames and smoke pouring from the Woodsmere Manor building on Highlands Boulevard W.

Several suites are affected. Neighbours tell me someone was yelling and banging on doors to get people out safely. #yql pic.twitter.com/kzF5peg8bH — Kaella Doty (Carr) (@CTVKaella) October 9, 2020

Five fire trucks and over a dozen firefighters on scene of an apartment fire on Highlands Blvd. https://t.co/o4oGBmVfLU — Kaella Doty (Carr) (@CTVKaella) October 9, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.