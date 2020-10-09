Advertisement
Fire breaks out at Lethbridge apartment building
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 8:42AM MDT Last Updated Friday, October 9, 2020 8:50AM MDT
Flames and smoke emanating from an apartment building on Highlands Blvd. W. Friday morning
LETHBRIDGE -- Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at an apartment building in Lethbridge.
Firefighters arrived and encountered flames and smoke pouring from the Woodsmere Manor building on Highlands Boulevard W.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.