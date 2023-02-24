Fire breaks out at site of former historic hotel in downtown Lethbridge

Lethbridge fire crews are battling a fire at the site of a historic hotel in downtown Lethbridge.

Crews were called to the scene at around 2 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., Fifth Street was closed between First and Third Avenues and Second Avenue was closed at Fourth Street.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Fire officials say the building was abandoned and asked the public to avoid the area during the response.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

Our members working tirelessly under extreme weather conditions in historic downtown .#lethbridgehotel #fire pic.twitter.com/NeNoC46k7P — LethbridgeFireLocal (@IAFFLocal237) February 24, 2023



