CALGARY -- Fire crews are on scene of a fire at a home in the southeast neighbourhood of Radisson Heights.

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to a townhouse complex on Radcliffe Crescent S.E. shortly before 5:30 a.m. and encountered thick black smoke emanating from the main floor of a two-storey unit.

Crews determined no one was home in the townhouse at the time of the fire and residents were evacuated from the neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

The fire was brought under control before it could spread to other homes.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.