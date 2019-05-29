Several vehicles were severely damaged following a Wednesday evening fire in a northeast industrial park.

Reports of a fire in the Greenview Industrial Park were received shortly after 9:30 p.m. and the responding fire crews encountered three vehicles on fire at the rear of a business in the 4600 block of 6A Street Northeast.

The blaze has been extinguished but the cause of the fire has not been confirmed. No injuries have been reported,

According to CFD officials, the fire originated outside of the business as the extent of the damage to the building was limited to the exterior.