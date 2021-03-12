CALGARY -- An investigation is underway into the cause of a late morning fire outside a business in the Skyline West industrial park.

Fire crews responded to a construction and millwork shop in the 600 block of Beaver Dam Road N.E. — in the area west of Deerfoot Trail and north of McKnight Boulevard —shortly before noon following reports of heavy smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in an area at the rear of the building where equipment was being stored. The multi-unit building and a delivery truck in a neighbouring bay were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. No injuries have been reported.