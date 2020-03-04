CALGARY -- Fire fighters have responded to an apartment building in the city's southwest after smoke was spotted during a police investigation.

Calgary Fire Department officials confirm crews were called to a building in the 300 block of 19th Avenue S.W., in the community of Mission, to support police after a fire was started within the multi-unit residence.

All residents have been evacuated from the building.

According to police, officers responded to the building shortly after 6:30 a.m. following reports that someone was having a mental health crisis. At approximately 8:00 a.m., a fire was ignited in one of the suites.

One person was transported by ambulance from the scene to hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.