CALGARY -- Fire crews battled a morning fire in the northwest community of Evanston that damaged at least two homes.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a location in the 400 block of Evanston Drive N.W. at around 9:30 a.m. following reports of heavy black smoke and flames emanating from a home.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire but they escaped unharmed along with their dog.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the fire was considered under control. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.