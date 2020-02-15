CALGARY -- Emergency crews in Pincher Creek are battling a fire at the historic King Edward Hotel.

The fire started in the early morning hours Saturday at the hotel, which was originally built in 1904 in the southern Alberta town, about 98 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

The town posted to social media that Main Street is closed from Bev McLachlin Drive to Hewetson Avenue and residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

A reception centre has been opened at the Town Hall Gym (962 St. John Avenue) for anyone needing assistance. Residents who have been evacuated are asked to check in by phone 1-855-627-5365 or in person.

It’s too bad a Pincher Creek landmark up in flames �� pic.twitter.com/4aL1JZ7Js4 — C Lorenz (@corryathebridge) February 15, 2020

Pincher fire continues to work a large structure fire in downtown Pincher Creek please stay clear of downtown and follow Emergency Management post and instructions pic.twitter.com/GGf9fbd3L0 — Emergency Services (@DeputyChiefPCES) February 15, 2020