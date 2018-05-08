Calgary firefighters were called to two fires in the southeast overnight that happened just a few blocks away from each other.

Fire crews were called to a minor fire on a deck at a home in the community around midnight and then responded to a blaze at a home in the 1200 block of Brightoncrest Common S.E. shortly after.

The home sustained heavy damage and fire officials say parts of the structure collapsed.

Adjacent homes were also impacted by the intense heat of the fire.

Two people were inside the home at the time and EMS officials say a man in his 30s was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“We know that you have less than three minutes once a fire has taken hold in your home to get out safely. It’s just a couple of breathes of smoke that will make you incapable of rescuing yourself or your family members,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department. “It is really important for everyone to remember that working smoke alarms save lives. They are your first line of defence to let you know that there is an issue in your home with regards to smoke and fire.”

The cause of the fire in under investigation and officials say they will take a look to see if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Members of the public who have any photos, video or information about the fires, are asked to email them to the CFD Public Information Officer at the following address: piofire@calgary.ca