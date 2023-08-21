Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse

The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.

A fire in the 3900 block of 54 Avenue S.E. was reported at 10 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

After about an hour and a half, they were able to get inside and extinguish the fire.

One employee, who called 911, was at the building when it began. They were able to get out safely.

The fire was contained to the warehouse.

Fire investigators were at the scene Monday morning. A cause has not yet been determined.