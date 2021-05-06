CALGARY -- Firefighters from several different departments, as well as other emergency crews, have been dispatched to the scene of a grass fire near Calgary.

The Calgary Fire Department, Rocky View Fire Services and RCMP responded to the scene near Range Road 285 and Township Road 250 at about 2 p.m.

There is no information on the size of the fire or whether or not it is listed as out-of-control.

There are unconfirmed reports that some homes in the area have caught fire. It's not known if there are any injuries.

calgary, grass fire, alberta, fire, emergency crew

The smoke from the fire is affecting a wide region, reaching as far north as Airdrie.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…