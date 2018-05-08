Calgary firefighters were called to two fires in the southeast overnight that happened just a few blocks away from each other.

Fire crews were called to the first fire on a deck at a home in the community around midnight and then responded to a blaze at a home on Brightoncrest Common S.E. shortly after.

The home sustained heavy damage and an adjacent home was also impacted.

Two people were inside the home at the time and EMS say a man in his 30s was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.